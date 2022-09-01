Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport.

However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.

The team worked with Griner's foundation, BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive, in her absence. Earlier this week, the team and its fans collected more than 3,200 pairs of new and gently used shoes.

The team also helped to raise more than $27,000 to benefit Phoenix Rescue Mission.

According to a report from ESPN, the team said this was a record.

"The Mercury said this season's drive collected more shoes than the first four years of the program combined, which was approximately 2,000 pairs," ESPN said.

Griner might not be physically in the country, but she's still doing good for her community.