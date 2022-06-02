Brittney Griner Has Been Communicating: WNBA World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia has not come to an end yet, but the WNBA world did receive some positive news this Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Griner has received emails and letters from her colleagues. She can respond to those emails by writing out her message or dictating it to her lawyers.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. opened up about her recent exchanges with Griner.

"She jokes in her letters. I don't know how she does it with what she's going through. She's an amazing soul,'' Zahui B. said. "She brings light in a situation like this. I don't think a lot of people could manage to do that.''

This is merely a taste of normalcy, but WNBA fans are glad that Griner at least has some form of communication with her peers.

The main message remains the same though. The sports world wants Griner to safely return home.

"When will this be over," one fan tweeted. "WNBA seem to be close to the situation."

Griner has been detained by the Russian government for more than three months. She was arrested for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

There is currently no timetable for Griner's return to the United States.