Brittney Griner Has Landed The Same Honor As Pat Tillman

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Republic kicked off 2023 by naming WNBA star Brittney Griner the “Arizonan of the Year."

Griner spent 10 months in Russia due to drug-related charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August.

The United States secured Griner's release in a one-for-one prisoner swap involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The Arizona Republic explained its decision to crown Griner as the latest "Arizonan of the Year."

"Today we name Brittney Griner 'Arizonan of the Year' because no other Arizona newsmaker in 2022 captured the public eye as intensely as she did," the publication wrote. "Nor has anyone’s story in this state aroused the kind of fear and foreboding that hers had for nearly 300 days."

For those who don't know, the "Arizonan of the Year" award was once given to the late Pat Tillman.

Tillman put his NFL career on hold to join the United States Army. In 2004, he was tragically killed in the line of duty.

Tillman was just 27 years old when he passed away.

To this day, Tillman is considered a hero in the eyes of many.