Brittney Griner Is Reportedly Set To Take Big Step Monday

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

130 days after Brittney Griner was arrested at a Russian airport, the WNBA star reportedly appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial.

A trial date for Griner has yet to be announced but it should be coming down soon. If convicted, the seven-time All-Star could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the Associated Press, fewer than 1% of defendants are acquitted in the country. And unlike in the United States, acquittals can be overturned.

The U.S. State Department has classified the Griner situation as a wrongful detainment. She's been in Russian custody for more than four months.

Last week, the WNBA named the Phoenix Mercury center an honorary All-Star starter in the league's upcoming game. With commissioner Cathy Englebert saying:

During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star. It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.

The push to get Brittney Griner home safely continues, with help from all across the sports world.