Look: Brittney Griner Just Released A Message From Russia

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is currently spending her 32nd birthday behind prison bars in Russia. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August.

Although the past several months have been incredibly challenging for Griner, it sounds like she's trying her best to stay upbeat.

On Tuesday, Griner's lawyers released a message to the public on her behalf.

"Thank you everyone fighting so hard to get me home," Griner said in a statement. "All the support and love are definitely helping me."

Griner's wife, Cherelle, also issued a statement regarding this matter.

"I want to thank President Biden for the Administration's efforts to secure her release," she said, via TMZ. "As my family and I continue on this journey, I'd like to thank our friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney's swift and safe return."

Griner was detained in Russia in February. Her appeal hearing is set for next week.