Brittney Griner Letter Sent To White House: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, there is currently no timetable for Brittney Griner's return to the United States. She has been in Russia since early February because she was allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Griner's supporters have clearly grown tired of this situation. They want the WNBA star back home as soon as possible.

As a result, more than three dozen civil rights, women's rights and advocacy groups sent a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to cut a deal for Griner's release.

While this may sound promising, the reality is getting Russia to release Griner won't be an easy task.

"As if he can snap his fingers and she’d be released," one fan tweeted. "Do they have an idea of a deal that would work."

"The situation with Brittney Griner is terrible and we should do whatever it takes to free her from Russian custody," another fan wrote. "But people also need to realize that President Biden doesn't have a magic wand. There's only so much he can do. He can't 'make' Vladimir Putin release Griner."

Nonetheless, the message remains the same.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, recently commented on Griner's situation.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Judging by that comment, Russia isn't exactly willing to negotiate her release.