Brittney Griner Makes Her Thoughts On WNBA Future Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A week after being released from a Russian prison, Brittney Griner went on Instagram to break her silence. She thanked everyone for supporting her over the past 10 months.

"It feels so good to be home!" Griner wrote. "The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

Griner also shared her future plans regarding her WNBA career. The eight-time All-Star plans on suiting up for the Phoenix Mercury in 2023.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

Since entering the WNBA in 2013, Griner has averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She last played for the Mercury in 2021.

Griner already met up with Mercury general manager Jim Pitman, team president Vince Kozar and teammate Diana Taurasi since returning to the United States.

There'll be plenty of WNBA fans cheering Griner on when the 2023 season begins.