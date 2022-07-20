Brittney Griner Mural Is Going Viral: Sports World Reacts

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As Brittney Griner's trial in Russia continues, a mural of her in Washington, D.C. was officially unveiled by the Bring Our Families Home Campaign this Wednesday.

The Bring Our Families Home Campaign released the following statement on this matter: "We are proud to stand with BG! Thank you for the help of getting her portion up for the unveiling!"

For the most part, the sports world really likes how this mural on 3125 M St NW came out.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that is aimed at increasing the flow of info to families of Americans detained overseas. It'll also allow the United States to impose sanctions against government officials who hold those people captive.

Griner was arrested because she had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. She recently plead guilty to her drug charges.

If Griner is convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Griner's trial is set to resume on July 26.