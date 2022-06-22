Brittney Griner Named Honorary WNBA All-Star Starter

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner may still be detained in Russia but she'll still have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game.

On Wednesday, commissioner Cathy Englebert announced that the Phoenix Mercury center will be an honorary starter. Saying there's "no doubt" that Griner would've been selected had she rightfully been home.

During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star. It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.

The seven-time All-Star has been in Russian custody since February after airport authorities alleged that she was carrying hash oil in her luggage.

The State Department has already classified Brittney Griner's case as a "wrongful detainment" but it doesn't feel as if that will bring her home any sooner.

Griner hasn't spoken to any family or friends since her arrest. With the Mercury center's wife saying her scheduled phone call through the U.S. Embassy never happened.

"If I can’t trust you to catch a Saturday call outside of business hours, how can I trust you to actually be negotiating on my wife’s behalf to come home?" Griner's wife asked. "Because that’s a much bigger ask than to catch a Saturday call.”