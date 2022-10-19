Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her.
ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
Griner's lawyers offered to bring her a ball. She ultimately declined because it was "too painful to think about."
Earlier this week, Griner turned 32. She has an appeal hearing coming up on Tuesday.
Legal experts don't expect Griner's sentence to be overturned. That being said, the three-judge panel could potentially reduce her sentence.
Griner is currently in jail for having cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.
Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander, recently shared a statement on her behalf.
"Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," Griner said.
We'll know more about Griner's future once her appeal hearing is over.