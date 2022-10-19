Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her.

ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.

Griner's lawyers offered to bring her a ball. She ultimately declined because it was "too painful to think about."

Earlier this week, Griner turned 32. She has an appeal hearing coming up on Tuesday.

Legal experts don't expect Griner's sentence to be overturned. That being said, the three-judge panel could potentially reduce her sentence.

Griner is currently in jail for having cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander, recently shared a statement on her behalf.

"Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," Griner said.

We'll know more about Griner's future once her appeal hearing is over.