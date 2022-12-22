Brittney Griner Reveals The 1 Thing That Gave Her Hope

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for 10 months. Although it must have been an incredibly challenging time for the WNBA star, she never lost hope.

In a handwritten letter released on Instagram, Griner revealed why she didn't lose hope about a potential return to the United States.

Griner said all the letters she received from her supporters uplifted her.

“Thanks to the efforts of many, including you, I am home after 10 months. You took time to show me you cared and I want to personally take the time to write to you and say that your effort mattered," Griner wrote. "Your letters helped me to not lose hope during a time when I was full of regret and vulnerable in ways I could have never imagined. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Because of you I never lost hope. Your letters were also bigger than uplifting me. They showed me the power of collective hands. Together, we can do hard things. I’m proof of that. My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend the holidays together.”

Griner is encouraging those who wrote letters to her to do the same for Paul Whelan. The former U.S. Marine has been detained in Russia since 2018.

“Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the WeAreBG campaign to bring me home and it’s our turn to support them," Griner added. "I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families.”

The United States was unable to secure Whelan's release when it negotiated a prisoner swap with Russia centered around Griner.