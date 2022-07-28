Brittney Griner Sentencing Coming Soon: Sports World Reacts
A resolution is coming in the Brittney Griner case.
According to ESPN insider T.J. Quinn, Griner's case is expected to end within the next week, with sentencing coming, as well.
"Sources say Brittney Griner’s trial expected to end next week, verdict and sentencing expected Friday," he reports.
Griner is expected to be found guilty and her sentence could be somewhere in the five to 10 years range.
However, that does not mean that Griner will be stuck in Russia for that period of time.
The United States is attempting to negotiate a prisoner swap with Russia.
Griner has been in Russia for the past several months. She was taken into custody after allegedly having hash oil in her backpack at the airport.
She has testified that she didn't fully understand that was happening.
Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, will hopefully be brought home soon.