Brittney Griner Sentencing Coming Soon: Sports World Reacts

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A resolution is coming in the Brittney Griner case.

According to ESPN insider T.J. Quinn, Griner's case is expected to end within the next week, with sentencing coming, as well.

"Sources say Brittney Griner’s trial expected to end next week, verdict and sentencing expected Friday," he reports.

Griner is expected to be found guilty and her sentence could be somewhere in the five to 10 years range.

However, that does not mean that Griner will be stuck in Russia for that period of time.

The United States is attempting to negotiate a prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner has been in Russia for the past several months. She was taken into custody after allegedly having hash oil in her backpack at the airport.

She has testified that she didn't fully understand that was happening.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, will hopefully be brought home soon.