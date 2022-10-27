Brittney Griner Supporters Reportedly Planning Notable Gathering

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A few days ago, Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a three-judge panel in Moscow. Until further notice, she'll remain in Russian detention.

In an effort to protest Griner's appeal hearing, the advocacy group DC Marijuana Justice plans to gather at the Russian Embassy in Washington this Thursday and smoke cannabis.

Adam Eidinger, the co-founder and event organizer for DC Marijuana Justice, released a statement on this protest.

"We want Brittany released and free of the sham charges that Putin imposed on her as his failed invasion of Ukraine backfired and he elevated Russia to the status of most dangerous rogue nation on the planet," Eidinger said in a statement.

Eidinger added that cannabis is "a medical and personal choice for adults in America, no matter the party, gender, religion or race."

The demonstrators are expected to bring flags with green pot leaves and a 50-foot inflatable joint with them to the Russian Embassy.

Even though Griner's appeal was rejected, she could still potentially return to the United States in a prisoner swap with Russia.