Brittney Griner Took Significant Basketball Step Sunday

Brittney Griner didn't want to wait around.

After being home for just a day or two, the WNBA star decided to get back into basketball shape on Sunday.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the former Baylor Bears star completed her first basketball workout on Sunday. Griner returned to the United States on Thursday, after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year.

"Griner is still at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio -- where she was taken after her release from a Russian prison last week -- with no immediate plans to leave, Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. And despite the light workout, she said, the 32-year-old Griner isn't ready to say when or if she plans to return to her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury," ESPN reported on Sunday.

It's unclear when Griner might return to the court in official capacity, but it's good to see her getting back out there.

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure," her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. "She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."