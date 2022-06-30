Brittney Griner Trial Starting Friday: Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Back in February, Russian authorities arrested Brittney Griner for allegedly having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. She remains in custody at this time.

Griner's trial is set to begin this Friday. If convicted, she faces 10 years in prison.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, U.S. experts believe Griner is the subject of a "show trial." As a result, they believe a guilty verdict is almost a certainty.

Quinn also added that a "not guilty" plea from Griner's camp could lead to a worse result.

"Also, experts say, Russia likely would require Griner to admit guilt as part of any deal to release her," Quinn wrote. "A 'not guilty' plea and a strong defense could lead to Russian authorities making her life more miserable in the meantime."

As you'd expect, sports fans around the world are incredibly frustrated with this situation.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, opened up about the WNBA's star situation this week while speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on his "Keepin' It Real" show on SiriusXM.

"BG is struggling. She's a human. She's struggling," Cherelle said. "She's there, terrified. She's there alone. I mean, even in America, if she was going through a legal proceeding, she wouldn't be doing it alone, you know?"

We'll have additional updates on Griner's situation when they're available.