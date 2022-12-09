Brittney Griner's Agent Reacts To Her Release From Russia

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Thursday was the day for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

She was officially released from prison as the U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange. Russia agreed to release Griner while the U.S. released convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, who is Griner's agent, released a statement about how thrilled she was that an exchange was agreed to but that the fight doesn't stop there.

“WE ARE BG was conceived to celebrate the ways that BG represents all of us, and express why her fight is all of ours. WE ARE BG will endure as a coalition to advocate for Americans who need to be returned home," part of the statement read.

One of those Americans that's listed is Paul Whelan, who's still in Russia. The U.S. tried to get him back in the deal with Griner but Russia didn't go for it.

Griner had been in custody since February after Russian officials found less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison before her release.