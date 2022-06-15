Brittney Griner's Agent Speaks Out: WNBA World Reacts

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's been 118 days now since WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained by Russian officials for alleged drug smuggling. And after Tuesday's news, the seven-time All-Star will reportedly remain in Russian custody through at least July 2.

The U.S. State Department has officially classified Griner's situation as a wrongful detention. But as it stands, the 31-year-old's release doesn't appear any closer.

In a statement from Griner's agent, Lindsay Kawaga Colas, late Tuesday, Colas said it's clear that the Phoenix Mercury center is being used as a "political pawn."

Her detention is inhumane and unacceptable. She has not had a single phone call in her 117 days of wrongful detention. And we call on [president Joe Biden] and [vice president Kamala Harris] to act with urgency and do whatever it takes to bring Brittney home immediately.

The WNBA world reacted to Colas' tweet on Griner's situation.

"From Brittney Griner's agent..." signal-boosted ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

"... 117 days wrongfully detained, efforts are being made to bring her home, but there is no real end in sight," said another user. "Only reason she was there is bc RUS paid women ALOT more than the WNBA."

"It's been 117 days since Brittney Griner, one of America's (and the world's) greatest basketball players, has been wrongfully detained in Russia," tweeted an activist. "She is a part of our family. Listen to this message from her agent: get loud, sign the petition and bring BG home."

Hopefully Brittney Griner is able to get home as quickly and safely as possible. Efforts to get her back stateside can be supported here.