Brittney Griner's Coach Sounds Off: NBA World Reacts

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

It's still unknown when Brittney Griner will be allowed back to the United States. That said, it hasn't stopped her WNBA head coach from speaking out about the situation.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard spoke to Jake Tapper of CNN on Tuesday and didn't mince words about it.

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right? It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those. We know it," Nygaard said.

Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident at the Moscow airport. She was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

If Griner is convicted on those charges, she could face 5-10 years in a Russian prison.

The sports world fully agrees with Nygaard's statement.

Hopefully, Griner will be allowed back to the United States soon so this nightmare can be over.