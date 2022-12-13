Brittney Griner's College Coach Reacts To Her Return Home

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home.

It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal.

However, those close to her are just glad that she's back home. Her former college basketball coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey, spoke with ESPN about her return home.

"God is good. Prayers are powerful. Brittney is on her way home where she belongs. Our prayers remain with her and her family as they recover and heal together."

Griner is back home in time to celebrate the holidays with her family, which seemed impossible just a few weeks ago.