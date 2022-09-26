Brittney Griner's College Coach Refused To Comment On Her

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

When Brittney Griner was dominating women's college basketball at Baylor from 2009-2013, Kim Mulkey was on the sideline coaching her up.

But Mulkey has yet to make any public comment on Griner's situation since being arrested in Russia.

"And you won't," the Hall of Famer told The Daily Advertiser at a preseason practice on Monday.

Griner and Mulkey won a national championship together in the middle of UConn and Tennessee's respective dynasties; capping a historic 40-0 season that saw Griner win Most Outstanding Player honors.

Like many WNBA stars, Griner played ball overseas in the offseason to make more money, starring in Russia's top women's league since 2014.

More than six months after her initial detainment, the 31-year-old Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges after carrying hashish oils into the country.

Many of the basketball communities leading voices have come out in support of the seven-time WNBA All-Star.

However, Mulkey has remained radio silent and it appears she intends to keep it that way.