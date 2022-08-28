Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Marriage

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, remains in custody in Russia, where she's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport earlier this year. Russian authorities claim to have found hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.

Griner, who will hopefully be brought home via a prisoner exchange, has been able to send some messages to her family, including her wife, Cherelle, who is becoming a lawyer.

Cherelle Griner is Brittney Griner's second wife.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Griner was previously married to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson, though the marriage didn't last very long.

Brittney and Glory separated after just months.

“You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person," Glory said following the divorce.

Glory said that her family was against the marriage, though she wanted to fight for her love for Brittney.

Ultimately, it didn't work out.