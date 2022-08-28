Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Marriage
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, remains in custody in Russia, where she's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.
The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport earlier this year. Russian authorities claim to have found hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
Griner, who will hopefully be brought home via a prisoner exchange, has been able to send some messages to her family, including her wife, Cherelle, who is becoming a lawyer.
Cherelle Griner is Brittney Griner's second wife.
Griner was previously married to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson, though the marriage didn't last very long.
Brittney and Glory separated after just months.
“You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person," Glory said following the divorce.
Glory said that her family was against the marriage, though she wanted to fight for her love for Brittney.
Ultimately, it didn't work out.