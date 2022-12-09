Brittney Griner's Family Issues Statement After Her Release

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

After spending the majority of 2022 in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally made it home.

The United States agreed to a prisoner swap with Russia to bring Griner back to America. She was arrested at a Russian airport in February after she was found with cannabis oil.

After taking a few hours to digest her new reality, Griner and her family released a statement.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to President Biden and his administration for the tireless work they did to bring Brittney home," a statement from the family read. "We would like to extend a special thank you to Governor Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center for their work as well as remaining in constant communication with us."

"We sincerely thank you for all the kind words, thought and prayers - including Paul and the Whelan family who have been generous with their support for Brittney and our family during what we know if a heartbreaking time," the statement continued. "We pray for Paul and for all wrongfully detained Americans' swift and safe return."

Griner will be able to celebrate the holidays with her family, as she should.