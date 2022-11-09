Brittney Griner's Lawyers Make Troubling Announcement

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Brittney Griner's lawyers announced she's been transferred to a Russian penal colony.

According to a report from ESPN, it's a move her legal counsel has "dreaded" since she was convicted on drug chargers. ESPN's T.J. Quinn revealed her lawyers "don't know where she is or where she's heading."

Here's more from ESPN:

The transfer began Friday, her lawyers said, a day after U.S. embassy officials visited her and far ahead of the schedule they had anticipated after Griner's appeal was denied Oct. 25. Typically, her attorneys had said, a transfer takes weeks or months. Griner's attorneys and U.S. officials were not aware she had been moved until Tuesday. Griner's family might not know where she is for some time; according to her lawyers, "Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received."

Griner met with U.S. officials on Thursday, a day before her transfer to the penal colony. Russian penal colonies are reportedly known for having much harsher living conditions than the Moscow jail Griner was in over the past few months.

The United States claims to have made a serious offer on a prisoner exchange with Russia, but it's unclear where that stands right now.