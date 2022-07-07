Brittney Griner's Russian Legal Team Issues Statement After Plea

On Thursday, two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges after being detained in Russia since February.

Later in the evening, Griner's legal team released a statement via ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Saying that the seven-time All-Star "decided to take full responsibility for her actions.”

Today BG pleaded guilty. It was her decision informed by discussion with her legal defense team in Russia. Brittney sets an example of being brave. ... Considering the nature of her case, the insignificant amount of the substance and BG's personality and history of positive contributions to global and Russian sport, the defense hopes that the plea will be considered by the court as a mitigating factor and there will be no severe sentence. ... Her legal team [expects] the trial conclude around the beginning of August.

Griner is facing up to 10 years in prison. Despite pleading guilty, the WNBA star insists she had "no intent" of breaking the law.

Given the fact that less than one percent of defendants are acquitted in Russia, and acquittals can also be overturned in the country, Brittney Griner's plea was likely a strategic one.