Brittney Griner's Russian Legal Team Issues Statement: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's legal team deemed the best course of action was for Griner to take "full accountability" for her actions in Russia.

Griner, who's been in Russian custody since February after Moscow airport officials found a banned substance in her luggage, pled guilty this week.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner told the judge in English, which was then translated into Russian for the court, via ESPN.com.

She made the decision after consulting with her legal team in Russia. Her legal team issued a statement this Thursday night to explain her decision.

"Today BG pleaded guilty," the statement reads. "It was her decision informed by discussion with her legal defense team in Russia.

"Brittney sets an example of being brave. She decided to take full responsibility for her actions as she knows that she is a role model for many people."

Griner's decision has substantial reasoning to back it up.

The WNBA star is hoping by admitting her mistake and begging for mercy, she can lesser her penalty.

"She admitted guilt because they were gonna charge anyway. It’s a strategy to lessen the penalty," one fan said.

"Bring her home," another fan commented.

Hopefully Griner can come home soon.