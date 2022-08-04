Brittney Griner's Trial Is Officially Over On Thursday

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Moments ago, ESPN's T.J. Quinn announced that Brittney Griner's trial in Russia is officially over.

The judge is expected to issue Griner's verdict and sentence within the next few hours. Quinn said prosecutors asked for 9.5 years for the WNBA star.

During the final step in Griner's trial, she addressed the judge, saying "I know everybody keeps talking about 'political pawn' and 'politics,' but I hope that is far from this courtroom."

Griner also talked about taking responsibility. She said, "That's why I pleaded guilty. I had no intent to break any Russian law."

On Wednesday night, Quinn reported that Griner is "prepared for the worst" when it comes to her verdict and sentence.

It has been reported for a while that Griner could get 10 years in prison if she's convicted.

Even if Griner is sentenced to 10 years in prison, that won't stop Russia and the United States from discussing a potential swap.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February when she was arrested for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.