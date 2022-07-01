Brittney Griner's Trial Started Today In Russia

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

In February, Russian authorities arrested Brittney Griner for allegedly having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. On Friday, she appeared in court for the start of her trial.

Earlier this week, the sports world learned that Griner's detention in Russia was extended for an additional six months.

Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and eight-time WNBA All-Star, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transportation of drugs.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, U.S. experts believe Griner is the subject of a "show trial." As a result, they believe a guilty verdict is almost a certainty.

Quinn also stated that a "not guilty" plea from Griner's legal team may not be the best outcome in this situation.

"Also, experts say, Russia likely would require Griner to admit guilt as part of any deal to release her," Quinn wrote. "A 'not guilty' plea and a strong defense could lead to Russian authorities making her life more miserable in the meantime."

Per the Associated Press, fewer than one percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted.

We'll provide more updates on Griner's situation when they're available.