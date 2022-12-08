Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Makes A Big Promise

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. - US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022 to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has finally been freed from Russian prison thanks to a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. Her wife Cherelle is thankful to have her back and has now made a promise moving forward.

Speaking to the media alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Cherelle Griner pledged that she and Brittney will begin working to ensure the return of all Americans imprisoned in foreign countries. She made specific reference to Paul Whelan, an American who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018, but who the Biden administration was unable to bring home as part of the deal.

“I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul," Griner said, via ABC News.

Wikipedia lists over two dozen American citizens who are currently imprisoned in countries all over the world. Some of the imprisoned citizens have been held for over a decade on charges ranging from drug possession to terrorism.

The Griner family certainly have their work cut out for them.

But with their platform - one that has certainly grown in size since Brittney Griner's imprisonment earlier this year - the Griner family can do a lot for those citizens desperate to return home.

Hopefully the Griners are able to make good on the promise and don't give up at the first sign of trouble. Some of the best negotiators in the world have tried and failed to bring these Americans back home.

Will Brittney and Cherelle Griner be successful in their new mission?