Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Reveals Her Major Fear

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. She recently had her appeal rejected by a three-judge panel.

While on ABC's "The View" this Tuesday, Cherelle Griner commented on her wife's hardships in Russia.

Cherelle Griner revealed just how devastating this situation has been for the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

"She said, her mental (health), it's not there, you know? And she told me like, 'I’m really just trying to hold on to the last bit of you that I can remember you know?'" Griner said. "She’s like, 'My mind is fading in here.' And, you know, it’s just so disheartening to hear."

It's understandable that Griner fears for her wife's mental health while in Russian custody.

The expectation is that Griner will be transferred to a penal colony. They're known for their harsh conditions.

Cherelle Griner believes the way Russia is treating her wife is just wrong.

"I mean, the crime and the punishment is disproportionate at its finest," she said. "I mean, there are people convicted of murder in Russia who has a sentence way less than BG."

Griner is hoping the United States can work out a prisoner swap with Russia.