Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

A phone call between Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Watson, that had been scheduled for nearly two weeks never took place last Saturday.

Griner was supposed to be granted access to a phone call on Saturday. What's the occasion? Their fourth wedding anniversary.

It would have been the first time they talked on the phone since the WNBA star's arrest in Russia.

However, the phone call never got through.

To make matters worse, Griner tried the number she was given over 11 times. Watson never got the call.

“I was distraught. I was hurt. I was done, fed up,” Cherelle Griner told The Associated Press in an interview, recounting how an anniversary she had eagerly anticipated was instead spent in tears. “I’m pretty sure I texted BG’s agent and was like: ’I don’t want to talk to anybody. It’s going to take me a minute to get my emotions together and just tell everybody I’m unavailable right now. Because it just knocked me out. I wasn’t well, I’m still not well.”

She added, "I find it unacceptable and I have zero trust in our government right now. If I can’t trust you to catch a Saturday call outside of business hours, how can I trust you to actually be negotiating on my wife’s behalf to come home? Because that’s a much bigger ask than to catch a Saturday call.”

Griner has been in Russian custody since Feb. 17. Watson, meanwhile, hasn't had contact with her wife throughout this unfortunate situation.