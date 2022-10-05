Brittney Griner's Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Situation

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody after being sentenced to nine years in prison following her arrest at a Russian airport.

Her wife, Cherelle Griner, is beginning to worry about Brittney and said she feels like the WNBA star is being held as a hostage.

"It's like a movie for me," Cherelle Griner said. "In no world, did I ever (think) that our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife."

"So to me as much as everyone is telling me a different definition of what BG is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage," she added during an interview with CBS Mornings.

Cherelle added that she's terrified that Brittney won't come home.

"It terrifies me because when you watch movies sometimes those situations don't end well," she continued. "Sometimes they never get the person back. This is my life, so I am sitting there, like, do we get her back, do I ever get to see my wife again? It's terrifying."

The United States has reportedly spoken with Russia about a potential prisoner swap, but it's unclear at this point if that will happen.