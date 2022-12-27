Brittney Griner's Wife Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Earlier this December, the United States secured Brittney Griner's release from Russia in a one-for-one prisoner exchange.

In order to bring Griner back home, the United States agreed to send arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. Unfortunately, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan wasn't included in the deal.

In an interview with People, Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, responded to the criticism surrounding the United States' prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner admit that she has seen some of the harsh comments being made about it.

“You can’t ignore it,” Cherelle said. “But why would I allow something negative to take away from just how powerful and beautiful this moment is? We understand how patriotic President Biden’s move was to get BG home. We understand how important that is for future negotiations because we should all be willing as a country to bring people back one-by-one, making families whole.”

Griner added that she won't forget about the other Americans who were "wrongfully detained" in Russia.

"Saying the names of Americans wrongfully detained plays a big piece in getting them home. We have to say their names, we have to write them, we have to keep pressure on our government to do hard things in negotiations."

The United States will need to work out another deal with Russia if they want to free Whelan.