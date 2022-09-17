Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.

A meeting between Biden and Cherelle is a big step towards that, but it also came with some troubling news. According to Cherelle, Brittney's letters to her have taken an increasingly dark tone.

"She's not well," Cherelle said via reporter Abby Phillip. "She's losing it."

Cherelle offered a larger statement following her meeting with Biden.

"I've felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her," she said. "I look forward to the day my wife is back home. As my family and I continue on this journey, I'd like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney's swift and safe return. Let's share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones. Together We Are BG."

Hopefully the United States and Russian can work together to bring Griner home in the near future.