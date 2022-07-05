Brittney Griner's Wife Heartbroken: Sports World Reacts

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the wife of Brittney Griner, Cherelle, appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss her wife being detained in Russia.

During the conversation, she made it clear she hoped for more communication with President Joe Biden. Instead, she's been unable to meet with him to help free Griner from Russia.

"It kills me every time that I write to her, and she's asking ‘Have you met with him yet?’ And I have to say no," she told Gayle King, via Fox News. "I'm sure she's like, ‘I’m going to write him and ask now because my family has tried to no avail, so I'm going to do it myself.'"

In the interview, it was clear that Cherelle is heartbroken by what's happening to the WNBA star and is looking for more answers. Fans flocked to social media to show support for her and question what's going on.

"man, if an NBA player was stuck in Russia ..." one fan said.

"Bring Brittney home!" another fan said. "This tears my heart out," a third fan said.

Other fans aren't surprised Biden hasn't helped yet. "how can Biden help when we are in conflict with Russia? make it make sense," the fan said.

Griner attended a trial hearing last week, but it's unclear if there will be a resolution soon.