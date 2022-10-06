Brittney Griner's Wife Makes Opinion On President Biden Clear

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Vice President Joseph Biden waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Enda Kenny of Ireland, at the Naval Observatory, on March 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. Vice President Biden hosted a breakfast for the Irish Prime Minister in honor of St. Patricks Day on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

As Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia with potentially years in jail ahead of her, U.S. President Joe Biden and the government have been working to get her back - though to no avail so far.

Griner's wife Cherelle is understandably frustrated by the seeming lack of progress. But she made it clear that she believes the President is "doing what he can" to bring her back.

“I feel as if his own merit, he’s doing what he can,” Cherelle Griner told CBS via The Comeback. “But there’s another party in this situation. And we also are dealing with the need for Russia to have mercy on B.G. as well.”

Cherelle said explained that it takes two to tango and that Russian president Vladimir Putin needs to gain the same mindset of wanting to release her wife too. She said that Brittney has done enough for Russia in her eight years of playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg and paying Russian taxes to warrant some good faith diplomacy.

“I feel at this point it’s going to take Putin to have that same mindset and say ‘You know what, Brittney Griner, who came to my country for 7 or 8 years and helped my country be recognized through sports, paid taxes in my country, and helped my country, I’m going to sit at a table and I’m going to be clear about what I need in return for her release so that we can actually get a meeting of the minds between these two governments,” she said.

Brittney Griner has an appeal hearing on October 25, though the chances of her conviction being overturned is low in Russia. After that, there is a possibility that she gets sent to a labor camp to serve her sentence.

We're all hoping and praying that it doesn't come to that.