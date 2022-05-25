Brittney Griner's Wife Makes Plea To President Biden

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains in a Russian detention center more than three months after she was detained at an airport in Russia.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, is now pleading with President Joe Biden to do something to get her wife released from Russia. In a conversation with ESPN, Cherelle Griner made it clear that Biden is the "one person" who can get her out.

"There is one person that can go get her, and that's our president," Griner told ESPN's Angela Rye in an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America." "He has that power. You know, I'm just like, 'Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.' We're expecting him to use his power to get it done."

Cherelle also opened up on what it's like being at the mercy of Brittney's lawyers for information about her wellbeing.

"I'm in a position of complete vulnerability right now. I have to trust people that I didn't even know until Feb. 17," Cherelle Griner said. "So I'm trusting her lawyers. ... 'How does she look? How is her spirit? How is her energy?' I'm just asking all those questions, trying to just get some type of indication or vibe.

"Some days they say, 'She's really strong. ... She seemed in good spirits when we talked.' And sometimes they'll say, 'Her energy was really low.'"

President Biden is reportedly willing to entertain the idea of a prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner. Until that happens, Cherelle and her family will be waiting for Brittney's safe return.