Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Reacts To Prisoner Swap

Cherelle Griner, wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia.

The United States officially agreed to a one-on-one prisoner swap with Russia involving WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. A prisoner swap was considered her only path back to the United States.

After this prisoner swap became official, Cherelle Griner spoke to the media about her wife's situation.

"Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration," Griner said. "He just mentioned this work has not been easy, and it has not been."

Griner added that today will go down as a "happy day" for her family.

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was not included in this prisoner swap. Cherelle Griner commented on Whelan during Thursday's press conference.

"I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul," she told reporters.

Perhaps the Biden administration will work out another prisoner swap with Russia.

As for Brittney Griner, she is reportedly "safe" and "on her way home."