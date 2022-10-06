Brittney Griner's Wife Reveals Her Message For Vladimir Putin
Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. Her wife, Cherelle, recently caught up with CBS to discuss this situation.
Cherelle Griner revealed that she has only had two phone conversations with her wife since February. The last conversation they had was heartbreaking.
"You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Griner told Gayle King of CBS Mornings.
While there is no update on a potential prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner, her wife is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will show "mercy" and send the two-time Olympic gold medalist back home.
“I feel like at this point it’s going to take Putin to have that same mindset and say, ‘You know what, Brittney Griner – who came to my country for seven, eight years, and helped my country be recognized through sport, paid taxes in my country, helped my country – I’m going to sit at a table, and I’m going to be clear about what I need in return for her release,’ so that we can actually get a meeting of the minds between these two governments,” Cherelle Griner said.
Griner spent several years playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.
The idea of Putin showing mercy may sound great, but there's no indication that'll happen.
Griner has an appeal hearing set for Oct. 25.