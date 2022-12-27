Brittney Griner's Wife Reveals How They Spent First Night Back

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For 10 months, Brittney Griner was detained in Russia. She was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison before being included in a prisoner swap.

Griner returned to the United States earlier this month. Her wife, Cherelle, revealed how they spent their first night back together.

After they cried over their initial embrace, Brittney and Cherelle spent their night catching up on all the time they missed this year.

“The first night, we didn’t sleep at all,” Cherelle told People. “We just talked all night long and all morning. And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were passing letters. It was great to have that dialogue back and forth.”

Cherelle described this situation as a "new journey" for their family.

"On one hand, I'm doing amazing," she explained. "My family's whole, I have my person, and so I feel the most supported and safe and secure as I've ever felt in life. But it's very overwhelming. We're plus-13 days in from BG being away for almost 10 months. So it's a new journey for us. And so we're definitely trying to figure out how we blend back as one."

Griner announced that she plans on returning to the Phoenix Mercury for the 2023 WNBA season.

There'll be plenty of people in Griner's corner for the foreseeable future.