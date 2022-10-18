Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Sends Message On Her Birthday
WNBA star Brittney Griner is unfortunately spending her 32nd birthday in prison. She has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident.
Griner's wife, Cherelle, participated in a recent video campaign to bring her home.
In the video from wearebg.org, Cherelle Griner said, "I've felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her.
She then went on to thank President Biden for trying to secure Brittney's release.
"I want to thank President Biden for the Administration's efforts to secure her release," Griner said, via TMZ. "As my family and I continue on this journey, I'd like to thank our friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney's swift and safe return."
Cherelle added, "Let's share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones."
The United States has apparently made a "substantial proposal" to Russia for Griner and former marine Paul Whelan. So far, those talks haven't materialized.
In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. Her appeal hearing is set for next week.