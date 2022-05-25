Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out: Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As WNBA superstar Brittney Griner languishes in a Russian prison, her friends and family are doing what little they can to try and get her out.

On Wednesday, Griner's wife Cherelle went on Good Morning America to discuss the fight to bring her back. Cherelle Griner said that she appreciates the efforts the WNBA has made to support Brittney.

"Things like that matter, like, it has her hopeful," she said. "It lets her know she's not forgotten. Those small moments, I know, give her some type of hope,"

Fans on Twitter have expressed support for Griner as well. Many are lamenting the situation and calling for Russia to let Griner go free.

Cherelle Griner has publicly called on President Joe Biden to take greater diplomatic effort to get Brittney out of Russia. She said that if there's anything Russia needs Biden to do to get her out, he should.

"I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She's a political pawn," she said. "So if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

Griner was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February. She has been held for over 100 days and faces up to a decade in prison if convicted.

We can only hope that Brittney Griner is able to come back soon.