Brittney Griner's Wife Uses 1 Word To Describe Russia's Decision

It's been nine months since Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia after she was found in possession of cannabis oil in her luggage.

She was then held in jail (and still is in jail) until she was sentenced to nine years in prison following a trial.

A Russian court then rejected her appeal, meaning it's still unknown when she'll be released in a potential prisoner swap.

Griner's wife Cherelle, who's been battling to help secure her release, called the decision "absurd" in an exclusive interview with "The View."

"This is just absurd," Griner said. "The crime and the punishment, it's disproportionate. There are people convicted of murder in Russia who have a sentence way less than BG and it makes absolutely no sense to me."

Hopefully, the two countries will be able to get a deal done soon so that Griner can come home.