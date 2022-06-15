Q&A With Brock Porter: Being Named Gatorade National Player Of The Year, Favorite Pitchers, Why He Chose Clemson

Right-handed ace Brock Porter continues to rack up the awards. On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s star was named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

Porter has been sensational this season, posting an 8-0 record with a 0.27 ERA and 109 strikeouts in a little over 51 innings of work.

We caught up with Brock Porter this week to talk about his incredible season, winning the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award and more.

The Spun: What was it like being surprised by Francisco Lindor with the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award?

Brock Porter: It was absolutely amazing. I was completely shocked not only by my family but by Francisco Lindor and my teammates. It’s an amazing award, and I’m honored to be included with all the amazing names on it.

The Spun: This award not only represents your success on the diamond but your success off the field. How much pride do you take in that?

BP: I think I take even more pride in that than what I do on the field. I think we do a lot of great extracurricular activities at my school. My family has always preached having a proper education and doing things for other people. So that’s really important to me.

The Spun: Your production this season has been incredible. What has really led to this success?

BP: It’s a buildup from the past four years. I’ve gotten so much better, physically and mentally. I’m getting stronger, constantly working on my pitches and mentally preparing myself for tough situations. I’m trying to find new ways to win and compete.

The Spun: Which pitchers do you potentially model your game after?

BP: Growing up a Detroit fan, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are two guys I modeled my game after. I took bits and pieces from them and molded it into my game.

The Spun: Does your mentality on the mound change relative to the situation?

BP: I say sometimes it changes, but I try to go in with the same mindset and intensity each start. I just try to leave it all out on the field.

The Spun: You signed your letter of intent to play for Clemson. What really stood out about the program?

BP: It was the first school I ended up touring. I wanted to play down south and play in the warm weather. I fell in love with the campus and the coaches. Even my recruiting class that’s coming in with me - I love competing with them. I also love the academic program there.

The Spun: The MLB Draft is approaching later this summer. How do you stay focused on the now with that looming?

BP: Right now, I’m just so focused on winning a state championship. I’m trying to enjoy each and every moment while still having fun.

The Spun: What gets you in that game mode?

BP: Just being with my teammates, honestly. Our chemistry is just incredible. Being with them allows me to stay calm and makes me want to go out there and deliver a strong performance.

The Spun: What do you think will allow you to unlock that next level of your game?

BP: I think staying on the path I’m on. Where I’ve gotten to right now is because of my hard work. I just need to keep getting better and face tougher competition. That should help me get better every year.

Porter remains focused on winning the state championship, but eventually he’ll have to turn his attention over to the MLB Draft. There’s a very strong chance his name will come off the board early.

That being said, Porter is committed to Clemson. He could choose to play college baseball for a few years before officially turning pro.

Either way, Porter has a very bright future ahead of him.

