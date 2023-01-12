Brock Purdy Has Brutally Honest Admission Before Playoffs

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NFL world has a question when it comes to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Does the seventh-round rookie have what it takes to lead a Super Bowl-ready roster to postseason glory?

Purdy claims he isn't worried about that. "Mr. Irrelevant" is simply looking toward this weekend's Round 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Right now, I’m looking at it like, ‘Man, we’ve got the Seahawks,’” Purdy said in his Wednesday press conference, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Yes, it’s the playoffs, but for myself, I’ve got to do my job. I’m not trying to think about this storybook ending [or] anything like that. It’s, ‘Man, I’ve got a great defense I’ve got to play on [Saturday].’ I’ve got to do my job in terms of getting the guys the ball, and all that will fall into place.

“But I’m definitely thankful for everything that has happened, but we still have a ways to go.”

Purdy was thrust into the Niners' starting job due to season ending injuries for both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Through six games and five starts, the rookie has led his team to six straight wins — logging 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions along the way.

The 49ers' overall talent makes it legitimately possible that Purdy makes a deep postseason run. But first, he'll have to lead his team past the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.