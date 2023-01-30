Brock Purdy Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brock Purdy's spectacular rookie season came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Early in the first half, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered an elbow injury and had to come out of the game. He returned in the second half but was severely limited.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan could hardly call any pass plays and that was because Purdy couldn't throw the ball five yards down the field.

Purdy also said after the game that he's still feeling the pain and that he has no idea how severe the injury is.

His injury completely killed any chance the 49ers had at winning this NFC Championship. Josh Johnson then came in and was likely going to play the rest of the game before he was knocked out with a concussion.

That forced Purdy to go back in and the offense just wasn't the same. He finished the game completing only four passes for 23 yards and no touchdowns.

Hopefully, his injury isn't too severe as the 49ers will have a big decision to make at the quarterback position this offseason.