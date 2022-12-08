Brock Purdy Reacts To Facing Tom Brady In First NFL Start

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 4: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers calls signals during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 33-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will have their third-string quarterback going up against the GOAT on Sunday afternoon.

Brock Purdy is set to make his first NFL start against Tom Brady after he had to come in relief for Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is out for at least the rest of the season after suffering a broken foot during last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

When Purdy was asked about playing against Brady, he was pretty excited.

"Definitely awesome to have Tom Brady come and play on the same field (against me)," Purdy said.

Purdy finished last Sunday's contest with 210 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and one interception as he helped the 49ers score 33 points.

The 49ers will look to push their winning streak to six as they try and stay in first place in the NFC West.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.