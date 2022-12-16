Broncos Announce Decision On Russell Wilson For Cardinals Game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson took a big hit late in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, knocking him out of the game with a concussion.

The veteran quarterback has since passed concussion protocol and was able to practice on Friday, but the team has elected to hold him out for at least another week.

“As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said, per team insider Aric DeLalla.

It makes sense that the Broncos are willing to let Wilson rest and recover.

Denver is already statistically eliminated from the postseason with a 3-10 record. Wilson, who signed a massive contract with the organization earlier this year, is in the midst of the worst season of his 11-year NFL career.

With Wilson out, lone backup Brett Rypien will get the start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.