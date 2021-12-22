Broncos Announce Decision On Teddy Bridgewater’s Status

The Denver Broncos officially made a decision on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after a scary concussion last week. According to Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, the veteran QB will not take the field Sunday.

Per 9News’ Mike Klis, “Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater ruled out Sunday.”

Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater ruled out Sunday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 22, 2021

Bridgewater was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol upon his release from the hospital Monday. The beloved Bronco was knocked unconscious during a following a third-quarter run against the Bengals.

Teddy was 12-22 passing for 98 yards before being carted off the field on a backboard. He’s started all 14 of the team’s games this season. Although, Sunday marked the second concussion of the season for Bridgewater.

"With Teddy Bridgewater out this will be the biggest start of Drew Lock's career on Sunday" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/H1gmVurCHP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2021

Now, former second-round pick Drew Lock is expected to get the start this weekend. In three appearances this season, the Missouri product has completed 55 percent of his passes for 227 yards, a touchdown, two picks and a fumble.

Denver’s next game is against the Las Vegas Raiders in the 4 PM window on Sunday. A win would go a long way in keeping the 7-7 Broncos’ playoff hopes alive.