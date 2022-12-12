Broncos Announce Monday Update On Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos turned a one-sided slaughter against them into a close game only for their comeback hopes to be dashed when Russell Wilson was hurt in yesterday's game against the Chiefs.

Wilson left the game early with a head injury and backup Brett Rypien couldn't rally the troops in what was a 34-28 loss. But the outlook for Wilson is pretty good, all things considered.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson feels great and looks great heading into practice this week. But Wilson is still in the league's concussion protocol as of today.

If Wilson can't get out of concussion protocol by the end of the week, Rypien will likely get what would be his second start of the season against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

But there's no denying that yesterday was Russell Wilson's best game for the Denver Broncos. The three touchdowns he threw were more than his previous four weeks since the Broncos returned from their bye.

Granted, it came against a Chiefs team that isn't the best at defending the pass. But he still had the team in a position to take advantage of some Patrick Mahomes mistakes had he been able to stay in the game.

Wilson has taken a lot of heat for his poor performance this season and while it's too late to save their season, it's a sign that he might be turning a corner with the team.

Will Russell Wilson play against the Cardinals this Sunday?