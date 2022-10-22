Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury.

Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien will start tomorrow.

In a corresponding move to get more quarterbacks on the field, the Broncos have activated quarterback Josh Johnson from their practice squad.

The 36-year-old quarterback completed 67.1-percent of his passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, losing his only start while with the Baltimore Ravens.

But Johnson is an appropriate choice to bring up, as he played three games for the Jets last season and probably knows the offense being sent out against the Broncos' No. 3 defense.

Despite losing Russell Wilson, the stars really do seem to be aligning for the Denver Broncos to upset the New York Jets on Sunday.

Brett Rypien's first and only career start came against the Jets on Thursday Night Football in 2020. He led the Broncos to a win despite throwing three interceptions in the game.

The Broncos will also have a healthy Melvin Gordon being given a bigger role - he also played great in that 2020 win over the Jets.

This may not be the lopsided loss for the Broncos that some think it will.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. and will air on CBS.